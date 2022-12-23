TerrAscend (TRSSF) and Its Competitors Head to Head Survey

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF – Get Rating) is one of 32 public companies in the “Agricultural production – crops” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare TerrAscend to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for TerrAscend and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TerrAscend 0 3 5 0 2.63 TerrAscend Competitors 64 140 441 23 2.63

TerrAscend currently has a consensus target price of $3.57, indicating a potential upside of 199.72%. As a group, “Agricultural production – crops” companies have a potential upside of 91.94%. Given TerrAscend’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TerrAscend is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio TerrAscend $210.42 million $3.11 million -0.89 TerrAscend Competitors $1.63 billion $91.00 million 6.82

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TerrAscend’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend. TerrAscend is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares TerrAscend and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TerrAscend -143.67% -8.24% -3.88% TerrAscend Competitors -200.30% -18.39% -11.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by institutional investors. 44.3% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 17.3% of shares of all “Agricultural production – crops” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

TerrAscend competitors beat TerrAscend on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

TerrAscend Company Profile

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. It produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles. The company also operates three retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California and Pennsylvania. In addition, it owns various synergistic under Gage Cannabis, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc. brands. As of July 26, 2022, the company operated 27 dispensaries, including 3 Cookies dispensaries in Michigan and 1 in Toronto. TerrAscend Corp. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

