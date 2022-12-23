Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI) versus Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) Financial Contrast

Digihost Technology (NASDAQ:DGHI – Get Rating) and Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Digihost Technology and Brightcove, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digihost Technology 0 0 1 0 3.00 Brightcove 0 2 0 0 2.00

Digihost Technology presently has a consensus price target of $2.50, indicating a potential upside of 533.23%. Brightcove has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 63.46%. Given Digihost Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Digihost Technology is more favorable than Brightcove.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digihost Technology $24.95 million 0.44 $290,000.00 $0.08 4.94 Brightcove $211.09 million 1.04 $5.40 million ($0.08) -65.00

This table compares Digihost Technology and Brightcove’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Brightcove has higher revenue and earnings than Digihost Technology. Brightcove is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Digihost Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Digihost Technology and Brightcove’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digihost Technology 11.48% 4.90% 4.19% Brightcove -1.49% 1.91% 0.85%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.8% of Digihost Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Brightcove shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brightcove shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Digihost Technology beats Brightcove on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digihost Technology

Digihost Technology Inc. operates as a blockchain technology company that focuses on digital currency mining in the United States. It mines for cryptocurrency. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc. provides cloud-based services for video. Its flagship product includes Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also offers Brightcove Live, a solution for live streaming; Brightcove Beacon, an application that enables companies to launch over-the-top video experiences on multiple monetization models; Brightcove Player, a video player technology with a cloud-based service for creating and managing experiences; and Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding technology. In addition, it provides video solutions, such as Brightcove CorpTV, an application that enables marketing videos, product announcements, training programs, and other live and on-demand content; Video Marketing Suite, a suite of video technologies to drive awareness, engagement, and conversion; Enterprise Video Suite, an enterprise-class platform for internal communications, employee training, live streaming, marketing, and e-commerce videos; and Virtual Events Experience, a platform to create customized, live, and virtual experiences. The company serves media, broadcasters, publishers, sports and entertainment companies, fashion, faith-based institutions, retail and e-commerce platforms, and hi-tech organizations, governments, educational institutions, and hospitality brands. It also sells its products in the America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and the Middle East. Brightcove Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

