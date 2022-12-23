Analysts Set Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) PT at $420.55

Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $420.55.

SNPS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $455.00 to $467.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities increased their target price on shares of Synopsys from $350.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st.

Get Synopsys alerts:

Institutional Trading of Synopsys

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Synopsys by 64.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 178.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Synopsys by 128.2% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 2.6 %

SNPS opened at $321.72 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $314.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.54. Synopsys has a 1-year low of $255.02 and a 1-year high of $391.17. The company has a market cap of $49.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.07, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 19.38%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Synopsys will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Synopsys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synopsys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synopsys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.