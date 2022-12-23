Brokerages Set The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Target Price at $209.29

Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $209.88.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $233.00 to $213.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

Get Boeing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Boeing Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Continental Investors Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,404,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 22.1% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,639,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Boeing by 6.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,139,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $501,165,000 after purchasing an additional 263,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Boeing by 66.7% during the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 2,137 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BA stock opened at $188.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 1.50. Boeing has a one year low of $113.02 and a one year high of $229.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.18.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The business had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.03 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Boeing will post -8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.