Analyzing 5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM) & Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK)

5E Advanced Materials (NASDAQ:FEAM – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

26.0% of 5E Advanced Materials shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Zentek shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A N/A Zentek -1,617.24% -405.71% -301.18%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 5E Advanced Materials 0 0 3 0 3.00 Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings for 5E Advanced Materials and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

5E Advanced Materials presently has a consensus price target of $25.67, indicating a potential upside of 200.90%. Zentek has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 124.36%. Given 5E Advanced Materials’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe 5E Advanced Materials is more favorable than Zentek.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 5E Advanced Materials and Zentek’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 5E Advanced Materials N/A N/A -$66.71 million N/A N/A Zentek $280,000.00 554.55 -$30.87 million ($0.13) -12.00

Zentek has higher revenue and earnings than 5E Advanced Materials.

Summary

5E Advanced Materials beats Zentek on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 5E Advanced Materials

5E Advanced Materials Inc. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Australia and the United States. The company primarily explores for borates and lithium deposits. It focuses on the Fort Cady project located in Southern California. The company was formerly known as American Pacific Borates Limited. 5E Advanced Materials Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound. In addition, it develops synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Thunder Bay, Canada.

