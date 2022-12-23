CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $74.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

CSG Systems International Price Performance

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $56.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. CSG Systems International has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $66.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09 and a beta of 0.84.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

CSG Systems International ( NASDAQ:CSGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 23.05% and a net margin of 3.83%. The company had revenue of $255.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that CSG Systems International will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 81.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CSG Systems International

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kendall Capital Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 57,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Management raised its position in CSG Systems International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 39,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in CSG Systems International by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 79,772 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSG Systems International by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 12,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About CSG Systems International

(Get Rating)

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.