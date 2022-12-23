Head to Head Comparison: Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Icosavax (NASDAQ:ICVX – Get Rating) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Icosavax has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 1.86, meaning that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

80.5% of Icosavax shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 39.1% of Icosavax shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 23.8% of Replimune Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Icosavax $7.80 million 49.86 -$66.97 million ($2.18) -4.47 Replimune Group N/A N/A -$118.04 million ($2.74) -10.07

This table compares Icosavax and Replimune Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Icosavax has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group. Replimune Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Icosavax, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Icosavax and Replimune Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Icosavax 0 0 1 0 3.00 Replimune Group 0 0 6 0 3.00

Icosavax presently has a consensus target price of $18.00, indicating a potential upside of 84.62%. Replimune Group has a consensus target price of $50.17, indicating a potential upside of 81.76%. Given Icosavax’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Icosavax is more favorable than Replimune Group.

Profitability

This table compares Icosavax and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Icosavax -1,326.23% -34.33% -32.34% Replimune Group N/A -35.72% -31.86%

Summary

Icosavax beats Replimune Group on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Icosavax

Icosavax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops vaccines against infectious diseases. The company, with the help of its virus-like particle (VLP) platform technology, focuses primarily on life-threatening respiratory diseases. Its products in pipeline include IVX-121, a vaccine candidate with RSV target and is under Phase 1/1b clinical trial; IVX-A12, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) monovalent antigen candidate with RSV/human metapneumovirus (hMPV) bivalent target indication; IVX-241, a vaccine candidate with hMPV target; and IVX-411, an original receptor binding domain (RBD) sequence antigen with SARS-CoV-2 target indication and is under Phase 1/2 clinical trial. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

About Replimune Group

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immunotherapy platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

