Financial Analysis: MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM)

MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) and Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

MingZhu Logistics has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verra Mobility has a beta of 1.15, suggesting that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for MingZhu Logistics and Verra Mobility, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MingZhu Logistics 0 0 0 0 N/A Verra Mobility 0 3 1 0 2.25

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Verra Mobility has a consensus target price of $17.75, suggesting a potential upside of 31.48%. Given Verra Mobility’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Verra Mobility is more favorable than MingZhu Logistics.

0.2% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by institutional investors. 33.3% of MingZhu Logistics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Verra Mobility shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Verra Mobility’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MingZhu Logistics $17.36 million 4.71 -$940,000.00 N/A N/A Verra Mobility $550.59 million 3.67 $41.45 million $0.48 28.13

Verra Mobility has higher revenue and earnings than MingZhu Logistics.

Profitability

This table compares MingZhu Logistics and Verra Mobility’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MingZhu Logistics N/A N/A N/A Verra Mobility 11.48% 60.95% 8.30%

Summary

Verra Mobility beats MingZhu Logistics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MingZhu Logistics

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers. MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited was founded was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, the People's Republic of China.

About Verra Mobility

Verra Mobility Corporation provides smart mobility technology solutions and services in the United States, Australia, Canada, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Commercial Services; Government Solutions; and Parking Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers automated safety solutions, including services and technologies that enable photo enforcement through road safety camera programs, which detects and process traffic violations related to red light, speed, school bus, and city bus lanes. This segment serves municipalities, counties, school districts, and law enforcement agencies. The Commercial Services segment provides automated toll and violations management, and title and registration services to rental car companies, fleet management companies, and other large fleet owners. The Parking Solutions segment provides an integrated suite of parking software and hardware solutions to universities, municipalities, parking operators, healthcare facilities, and transportation hubs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mesa, Arizona.

