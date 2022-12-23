Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) PT Raised to $18.00

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Truist Financial from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 6.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPRX. Roth Capital cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.38.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $19.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72 and a beta of 1.25. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.24 and a 1 year high of $19.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.51.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CPRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.80 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 28.53%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Catalyst Pharmaceuticals news, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $930,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 5,918 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.85, for a total transaction of $99,718.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,013.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Preethi Sundaram sold 56,786 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $930,154.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 942,703 shares of company stock worth $14,867,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 83.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 916,396 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,759,000 after purchasing an additional 415,630 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $704,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $383,000. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $623,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $443,000. 86.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

