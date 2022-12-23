Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Financial Comparison

Yoshiharu Global (NASDAQ:YOSH – Get Rating) and Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Yoshiharu Global and Main Street Capital’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yoshiharu Global $6.54 million 2.43 -$1.63 million N/A N/A Main Street Capital $289.05 million 9.64 $330.76 million $3.19 11.31

Main Street Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Yoshiharu Global.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yoshiharu Global N/A N/A N/A Main Street Capital 66.53% 11.91% 5.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Yoshiharu Global and Main Street Capital, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yoshiharu Global 0 0 0 0 N/A Main Street Capital 0 3 2 0 2.40

Main Street Capital has a consensus target price of $41.60, suggesting a potential upside of 15.30%. Given Main Street Capital’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Main Street Capital is more favorable than Yoshiharu Global.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.8% of Main Street Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 4.6% of Main Street Capital shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Main Street Capital beats Yoshiharu Global on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Yoshiharu Global

Yoshiharu Global Co. operates Japanese restaurants in California. It offers ramen, sushi, bento boxes, and other Japanese cuisines. As of January 21, 2022, it owned and operated 6 restaurants in Southern California. Yoshiharu Global Co. was founded in 2016 and is based in Buena Park, California.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio. It prefers to invest in air freight and logistics, auto components, building products, chemicals, commercial services, computers, construction and engineering, consumer finance, consumer services, electronic equipment, energy equipment and services, financial services, health care equipment, health care providers, hotels, restaurants, and leisure, internet software and services, IT Services, machinery, oil, gas and consumable fuels, paper and forest products, professional and industrial services, road and rail, software, specialty retail, telecommunication, consumer discretionary, energy, materials, technology, and transportation. The firm typically invests in lower middle market companies generally with annual revenues between $10 million and $150 million. It prefers to invest in ranging between $2 million and $75 million in equity investment and enterprise value in ranging between $3 million and $20 million. The firm typically prefers to invest in the range of $5 million and $50 million per transaction in debt investment value and in the range of $1 million and $20 million in annual EBITDA. The firm's middle market debt investments are made in businesses that are generally larger in size than its lower middle market portfolio companies. It takes 5 percent minority and up to 50 percent majority equity investments. Main Street Capital Corporation was founded in 2007 and is based in Houston, Texas with an additional office in Chojnów, Poland.

