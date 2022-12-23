Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $635.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Tigress Financial from $678.00 to $635.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Tigress Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $552.00.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.7 %

COST opened at $458.71 on Wednesday. Costco Wholesale has a 12 month low of $406.51 and a 12 month high of $612.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $203.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $495.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $501.16.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 28.83% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total value of $459,816.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,920 shares in the company, valued at $9,138,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,452 shares of company stock valued at $3,594,051. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Costco Wholesale

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,030,429 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $18,432,900,000 after buying an additional 491,837 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,340,294 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $18,047,310,000 after purchasing an additional 261,972 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after purchasing an additional 738,447 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 32.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,345,886 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,052,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,128 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 19.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,045,401 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,459,600,000 after purchasing an additional 488,601 shares during the period. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

