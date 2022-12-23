CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $17.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 136.11% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on COMM. TheStreet upgraded shares of CommScope from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CommScope in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

COMM opened at $7.20 on Wednesday. CommScope has a 52-week low of $5.56 and a 52-week high of $13.73. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 25,878 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 41,255 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,552 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,353 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CommScope by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

