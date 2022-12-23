Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Price Target Cut to $3.00

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $3.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.53% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognyte Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.00.

Cognyte Software Stock Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:CGNT opened at $2.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. Cognyte Software has a 52 week low of $2.31 and a 52 week high of $16.11. The stock has a market cap of $188.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cognyte Software ( NASDAQ:CGNT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The medical device company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.18). Cognyte Software had a negative net margin of 27.34% and a negative return on equity of 45.86%. The firm had revenue of $81.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognyte Software will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearline Capital LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the second quarter worth approximately $1,239,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in Cognyte Software by 11.3% in the first quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 465,280 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,262,000 after acquiring an additional 47,165 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cognyte Software in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT raised its position in Cognyte Software by 93.0% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 3,141,032 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513,831 shares during the period. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Cognyte Software by 192.3% in the second quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 285,422 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 187,787 shares during the period. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cognyte Software Company Profile

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides an investigative analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. Its Actionable Intelligence for a Safer World, an open software designed to help governments and enterprises accelerate and enhance the effectiveness of investigations. The company also offers network intelligence analytics, open source and threat intelligence analytics, and operational intelligence analytics solutions.

