Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL) Research Coverage Started at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp (NASDAQ:BRKL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Compass Point raised their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Brookline Bancorp to $14.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Brookline Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Shares of BRKL stock opened at $13.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.55 and a 200-day moving average of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Brookline Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.59 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.74.

Brookline Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BRKL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Brookline Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The company had revenue of $84.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Brookline Bancorp will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Brookline Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Brookline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Brookline Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,321,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 112.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,918 shares of the bank’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 13,726 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,269 shares of the bank’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookline Bancorp by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 262,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,057,000 after buying an additional 30,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Brookline Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 280,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Brookline Bank that provide commercial, business, and retail banking services to corporate, municipal, and retail customers in the United States. Its deposit products include demand checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts. The company's loan portfolio primarily comprises first mortgage loans secured by commercial, multi-family, and residential real estate properties; loans to business entities comprising commercial lines of credit; loans to condominium associations; loans and leases used to finance equipment for small businesses; financing for construction and development projects; and home equity and other consumer loans.

