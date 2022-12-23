Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) PT Lowered to $14.00

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.11% from the company’s previous close.

AMPL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Amplitude in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Amplitude Stock Performance

Shares of AMPL opened at $11.56 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.37. Amplitude has a fifty-two week low of $11.34 and a fifty-two week high of $60.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -14.00 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amplitude

Amplitude ( NASDAQ:AMPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Amplitude’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Amplitude will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas Neergaard Hansen sold 12,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $196,983.92. Following the sale, the president now owns 987,032 shares in the company, valued at $14,993,016.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,047.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,459 shares of company stock worth $272,878. 45.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 15.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after buying an additional 651,852 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after buying an additional 319,443 shares in the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 1,090.0% during the first quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,585,000 after buying an additional 2,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 10.5% during the third quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after buying an additional 212,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Amplitude by 11.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after buying an additional 223,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Amplitude Company Profile

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

