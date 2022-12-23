Bionomics’ (BNOX) In-Line Rating Reiterated at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI restated their in-line rating on shares of Bionomics (NASDAQ:BNOX – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $6.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $17.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on BNOX. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bionomics in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright downgraded shares of Bionomics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $16.67.

Bionomics Trading Down 3.9 %

BNOX stock opened at $4.71 on Tuesday. Bionomics has a 12-month low of $4.71 and a 12-month high of $13.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.33.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Limited, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel drug candidates for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and cancers. The company's lead drug candidate includes BNC210, a negative allosteric modulator of the a7 nicotinic acetylcholine receptor, which is in phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of social anxiety disorder and phase 2b to treat post-traumatic stress disorder.

