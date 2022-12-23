Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Lowered to “Market Perform” at Cowen

Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRLBF. Cowen downgraded shares of Cresco Labs from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $4.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $7.29.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.06 million and a PE ratio of -7.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day moving average is $3.24. Cresco Labs has a 1 year low of $1.76 and a 1 year high of $8.18.

Cresco Labs ( OTCMKTS:CRLBF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). Cresco Labs had a negative return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.49 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cresco Labs will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products under the Reserve brand.

