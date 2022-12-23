Traders Purchase Large Volume of Cameco Call Options (NYSE:CCJ)

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 384,705 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,490% compared to the typical volume of 24,198 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on CCJ shares. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cameco from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on Cameco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CCJ opened at $22.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 100.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. Cameco has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $32.49.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Rating ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Cameco had a return on equity of 2.50% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm had revenue of $297.96 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cameco will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in Cameco by 400.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cameco by 61.9% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cameco

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.