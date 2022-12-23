JOANN Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOANGet Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 2,948 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,100% compared to the typical volume of 134 put options.

JOAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of JOANN from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of JOANN from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JOANN presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

NASDAQ JOAN opened at $2.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.99. JOANN has a 1 year low of $2.59 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JOANN by 86.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in JOANN by 141.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in JOANN in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing and fabrics, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing construction supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

