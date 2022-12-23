Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock.

ATZAF has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aritzia from C$56.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Aritzia from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Aritzia from C$64.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th.

Aritzia Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ATZAF opened at $34.80 on Tuesday. Aritzia has a one year low of $24.89 and a one year high of $49.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.50.

About Aritzia

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers t-shirts and tops, bodysuits, shirts and blouses, sweaters, jumpsuits and rompers, shirt jackets, skirts, bodysuits, activeware, knitwear, sweatsuits, pants, denims, leggings, bike shorts, dresses, jackets, blazers, jackets and coats, and shoes, as well as accessories, including hats, socks, face masks, intimates, gloves and mittens, belts, scarves, scrunchies, bags, and iphone cases.

