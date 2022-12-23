Contrasting Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF) & Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD)

Dividend and Income Fund (OTCMKTS:DNIF – Get Rating) and Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Dividend and Income Fund has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Dividend and Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 12.6%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 204.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC $346.98 million 4.23 $192.43 million $0.88 16.22

This table compares Dividend and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than Dividend and Income Fund.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.0% of Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Dividend and Income Fund shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Dividend and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dividend and Income Fund N/A N/A N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 26.97% 12.96% 5.68%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Dividend and Income Fund and Goldman Sachs BDC, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dividend and Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A Goldman Sachs BDC 0 4 0 0 2.00

Goldman Sachs BDC has a consensus target price of $16.25, indicating a potential upside of 13.88%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than Dividend and Income Fund.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats Dividend and Income Fund on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dividend and Income Fund

Dividend and Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Bexil Advisers LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all capitalizations. The fund also invests through closed end funds, open end funds, business development companies, exchange traded funds, and real estate investment trusts. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on such factors as yield, financial strength, profitability, growth potential, and risks to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's 500 Composite Index. It was formerly known as Chartwell Dividend & Income Fund Inc. Dividend and Income Fund was formed on June 9, 1998 and is domiciled in the United States.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

