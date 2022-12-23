Head-To-Head Analysis: Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY – Get Rating) and Ames National (NASDAQ:ATLO – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Ames National’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) $5.80 billion 3.37 $2.28 billion $0.55 8.98 Ames National $71.02 million 2.95 $23.91 million $2.23 10.45

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Ames National. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ames National, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 2 2 3 0 2.14 Ames National 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Ames National, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Volatility & Risk

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) has a beta of 0.85, indicating that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ames National has a beta of 0.58, indicating that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) and Ames National’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) 33.03% 10.93% 0.56% Ames National 29.17% 11.89% 0.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.2% of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.2% of Ames National shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of Ames National shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $0.19 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Ames National pays an annual dividend of $1.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) pays out 34.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ames National pays out 48.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ames National has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ames National is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Ames National beats Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ)

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) provides various banking products and services for private and corporate customers primarily in Sweden, the United Kingdom, Norway, the Netherlands, the United States, Luxembourg, China, Germany, France, and Poland. The company offers savings, transactions, business, currency, and investment accounts, as well as accounts for cash pool, and forestry and agriculture; mortgage and committed loans, and private loans; mutual funds; pension products; credit and debit cards; and payment and reconciliation services. It also provides financing for investments, such as equipment, cars, computers, and other inventories, as well as vehicle and real estate financing services; green loans and advisor services; investment and other financing services; medical care, group and health, and travel insurance products; forestry and farming banking products; and online and mobile banking services. In addition, the company offers transaction, trade finance, cash management, risk management, and foreign exchange services, as well as various banking services for children and young people. It operates approximately 214 branches in Sweden, 196 in the Great Britain, 41 in Norway, 42 in Denmark, 27 in Finland, and 28 in the Netherlands. Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Ames National

Ames National Corporation operates as a multi-bank holding company that provides banking products and services primarily in Boone, Clarke, Hancock, Marshall, Polk, Story, and Union counties in central, north-central, and south-central Iowa. The company accepts a range of deposits, including checking and savings accounts; and time deposits, such as money market accounts and certificates of deposit. It also provides loans, such as short-term and medium-term commercial and agricultural real estate, residential real estate loans, equipment, vehicle, and home improvement loans; personal loans and lines of credit; agricultural and business operating loans and lines of credit; and originates mortgage loans for sale into the secondary market. In addition, the company offers cash management, merchant credit card processing, safe deposit box, wire transfer, direct deposit of payroll and social security check, and automated/video teller machine access services; and automatic drafts for various accounts, as well as wealth management services. Further, it provides farm management, investment, and custodial services for individuals, businesses, and non-profit organizations; and online, mobile, and private banking services. Ames National Corporation was founded in 1903 and is based in Ames, Iowa.

