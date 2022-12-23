Propanc Biopharma (PPCB) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Analysis

Propanc Biopharma (OTCMKTS:PPCB – Get Rating) is one of 968 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Propanc Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Propanc Biopharma and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Propanc Biopharma 0 0 0 0 N/A Propanc Biopharma Competitors 3564 13964 40188 673 2.65

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 82.10%. Given Propanc Biopharma’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Propanc Biopharma has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Propanc Biopharma N/A N/A -2,445.44% Propanc Biopharma Competitors -3,217.65% -176.92% -36.73%

Volatility and Risk

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Propanc Biopharma has a beta of 1.6, indicating that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Propanc Biopharma’s peers have a beta of 0.85, indicating that their average stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.3% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Propanc Biopharma shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.5% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Propanc Biopharma and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Propanc Biopharma N/A -$2.66 million -0.02 Propanc Biopharma Competitors $1.82 billion $243.94 million -6.03

Propanc Biopharma’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Propanc Biopharma. Propanc Biopharma is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Propanc Biopharma peers beat Propanc Biopharma on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Propanc Biopharma

Propanc Biopharma, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops cancer treatments for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, and colorectal cancer in Australia. Its lead product is PRP, a formulation that is in preclinical phase of development designed to enhance the anti-cancer effects of multiple enzymes. The company has a research collaboration with University of Jaén that undertakes the research activities for POP1 joint drug discovery program; and a joint research and drug discovery program with Universities of Jaén and Granada to investigate the changes in genetic and protein expression that occur in cancer cells. The company was formerly known as Propanc Health Group Corporation and changed its name to Propanc Biopharma, Inc. in April 2017. Propanc Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is based in Camberwell, Australia.

