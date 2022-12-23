Head-To-Head Survey: Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) vs. American Well (NYSE:AMWL)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Rating) and American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and American Well’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Sunrise New Energy alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A American Well -95.00% -21.72% -19.27%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of American Well shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.9% of American Well shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Earnings and Valuation

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 181% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Well has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and American Well’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $7.41 million 14.80 -$8.40 million N/A N/A American Well $252.79 million 3.51 -$176.33 million ($0.94) -3.43

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than American Well.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Sunrise New Energy and American Well, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A American Well 0 3 2 0 2.40

American Well has a consensus target price of $5.20, suggesting a potential upside of 61.49%. Given American Well’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Well is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Summary

American Well beats Sunrise New Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

(Get Rating)

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. It also operates a legacy internet knowledge sharing platform business. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About American Well

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates digital care delivery enablement platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to care. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care. The company also provides telemedicine equipment, including telemedicine carts, peripherals, tyto care, TV kits, tablets, and kiosks. American Well Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise New Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise New Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.