NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given a $133.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) has been assigned a $133.00 price target by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on NIKE from $128.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NIKE from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on NIKE to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NYSE NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.66. NIKE has a fifty-two week low of $82.22 and a fifty-two week high of $170.12. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.64.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,615,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,028,100,000 after acquiring an additional 984,780 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in NIKE by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,245,370 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,608,491,000 after purchasing an additional 682,827 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after buying an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 14,367,995 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,194,268,000 after buying an additional 595,267 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

