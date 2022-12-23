Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) Downgraded by Wolfe Research to “Underperform”

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Wolfe Research from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $24.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential downside of 9.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBLX. Barclays started coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Roblox from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Cowen cut their target price on Roblox to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Roblox to $37.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.72.

Roblox Stock Performance

RBLX opened at $26.43 on Wednesday. Roblox has a twelve month low of $21.65 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -20.02 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.14). Roblox had a negative net margin of 35.12% and a negative return on equity of 145.60%. The company had revenue of $701.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $694.88 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roblox will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total value of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.14, for a total transaction of $234,157.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 193,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,821,149.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares in the company, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 590,999 shares of company stock worth $18,799,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RBLX. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 11,580,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,538,000 after buying an additional 7,143,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 88.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,783,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,770,000 after acquiring an additional 6,941,347 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Roblox by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,303,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,396,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396,902 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Roblox by 2,473.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,586,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,444,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Roblox by 46.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,567,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

