Comparing Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) & AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR)

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) and AlerisLife (NASDAQ:ALR – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and AlerisLife’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Five Star Senior Living alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Senior Living -1.57% -4.25% -1.99% AlerisLife -5.34% -20.78% -9.02%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Five Star Senior Living and AlerisLife’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Senior Living $1.16 billion 0.02 -$7.59 million ($0.52) -1.41 AlerisLife $934.59 million 0.03 -$29.92 million -1.20 -0.61

Risk and Volatility

Five Star Senior Living has higher revenue and earnings than AlerisLife. Five Star Senior Living is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AlerisLife, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Five Star Senior Living has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AlerisLife has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Five Star Senior Living and AlerisLife, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Senior Living 0 0 0 0 N/A AlerisLife 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

34.1% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.5% of AlerisLife shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of Five Star Senior Living shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of AlerisLife shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Five Star Senior Living beats AlerisLife on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Five Star Senior Living

(Get Rating)

Five Star Senior Living, Inc. engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents. The Rehabilitation and Wellness segment offers physical, occupational, speech, and other specialized therapy services, in the inpatient setting and in outpatient clinics. The company was founded by Barry Michael Portnoy and Gerard Michael Martin in April 2000 and is headquartered in Newton, MA.

About AlerisLife

(Get Rating)

AlerisLife Inc. operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through two segments, Residential and Lifestyle Services. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, memory care, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community. The company offers nursing and healthcare services; and outpatient rehabilitation clinics and fitness services. As of December 31, 2021, it owned and operated or managed, 141 senior living communities located in 28 states with 20,105 living units, including 10,423 independent living apartments, 9,636 assisted living suites, which includes 1,872 of Bridge to Rediscovery memory care units, and one continuing CCRC, with 106 living units, including 46 SNF. The company was formerly known as Five Star Senior Living Inc. and changed its name to AlerisLife Inc. in January 2022. AlerisLife Inc. was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.