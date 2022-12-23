Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF) Now Covered by Nordea Equity Research

Research analysts at Nordea Equity Research began coverage on shares of Höegh Autoliners ASA (OTC:HOEGF – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

OTC:HOEGF opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.99. Höegh Autoliners ASA has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $4.40.

Höegh Autoliners ASA engages in the deep sea transportation of roll-on roll-off (RoRo) cargoes worldwide. The company offers transportation services for agricultural machinery, automotive, boats and yachts, breakbulk cargoes and carries, construction and mining equipment, machineries, power generation and distribution equipment, railcars and tramways, trucks, buses, and trailers.

