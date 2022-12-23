Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Price Target Cut to $111.00

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $114.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 49.31% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Blackstone from $109.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Blackstone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.63.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Stock Performance

NYSE BX opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.42. Blackstone has a fifty-two week low of $72.24 and a fifty-two week high of $138.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $77,070,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,294,626.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total transaction of $90,673,845.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,200.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,545,239 shares of company stock worth $257,780,080 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Blackstone

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Blackstone during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.