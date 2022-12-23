NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $112.00 to $120.00. The stock had previously closed at $103.21, but opened at $116.40. NIKE shares last traded at $118.36, with a volume of 397,368 shares changing hands.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of NIKE to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,512,638.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NIKE Price Performance

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NKE. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its stake in NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its stake in NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE in the second quarter valued at $33,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The stock has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 36.81%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

