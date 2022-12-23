NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Now Covered by Raymond James

Equities researchers at Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating and a $49.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.19% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NBT Bancorp Stock Down 0.3 %

NBT Bancorp stock opened at $43.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. NBT Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.58 and a 1-year high of $48.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.05. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.60.

Insider Activity

NBT Bancorp ( NASDAQ:NBTB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $131.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NBT Bancorp news, Director Heidi M. Hoeller purchased 750 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.48 per share, for a total transaction of $31,860.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,173.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NBT Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 198.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in NBT Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 55.87% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans.

Featured Articles

