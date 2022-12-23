NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 10.03% from the stock’s current price.

NKE has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $133.00 target price on NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. NIKE has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $170.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.16, for a total transaction of $1,081,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,512,638.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the second quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% during the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in NIKE during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

