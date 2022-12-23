Truist Financial Lowers Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) to Hold

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

CVNA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Wedbush downgraded shares of Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

Carvana Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $4.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $779.94 million, a P/E ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Carvana has a 1-year low of $3.55 and a 1-year high of $245.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 5.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -9.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 263,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Taira bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Carvana by 1.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in Carvana by 21.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Carvana by 29.6% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Carvana during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 63.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

