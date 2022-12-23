Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Lowered to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Wolfe Research from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $4.50 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLTR. Raymond James cut their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Palantir Technologies to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

NYSE PLTR opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.57 and a beta of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.38. Palantir Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $19.25.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $477.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies will post -0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,025,806. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 139,580 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $1,000,788.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,244.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 809,398 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $5,665,786.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,025,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,078,739 shares of company stock worth $7,606,842 in the last ninety days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Palantir Technologies by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 41.5% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

