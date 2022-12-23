Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating) was downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. CL King assumed coverage on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of RRGB opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $5.58 and a 12-month high of $18.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.67. The company has a market capitalization of $93.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.95.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.30) by $0.27. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 69.45%. The firm had revenue of $286.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.53 million. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, Director Thomas G. Conforti purchased 8,769 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.96 per share, with a total value of $61,032.24. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,500 shares in the company, valued at $191,400. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,549 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 4.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 39,769 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 21.4% during the second quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 17,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers and shareable pizzas; various appetizers, salads, soups, sandwiches, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

