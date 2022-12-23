NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Price Target Increased to $127.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $127.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the footwear maker’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $101.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $99.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on NIKE in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.11.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $116.71 on Wednesday. NIKE has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $170.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.07 billion, a PE ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.66.

Insider Activity at NIKE

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. NIKE had a return on equity of 36.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NIKE news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,926.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total transaction of $579,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at $6,974,471.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 5,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total value of $550,261.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,632,926.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,882 shares of company stock worth $2,211,011. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIKE

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth about $2,839,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $223,000. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Syntax Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 21.9% during the first quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in NIKE by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 59,451 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $8,000,000 after buying an additional 5,632 shares in the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

