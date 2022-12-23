G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) PT Lowered to $16.00

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $22.00 to $16.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.55% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. CL King cut G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, G-III Apparel Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

G-III Apparel Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GIII opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $614.98 million, a P/E ratio of 3.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $11.60 and a 52 week high of $31.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

In other G-III Apparel Group news, CEO Morris Goldfarb purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.54 per share, for a total transaction of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,094,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Jeffrey David Goldfarb bought 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.96 per share, with a total value of $246,240.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 491,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,371,537.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Morris Goldfarb bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $3,135,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,094,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,270,848.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 279,270 shares of company stock worth $3,506,534. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 488,494 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $7,302,000 after purchasing an additional 18,078 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 132.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 313,452 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,686,000 after buying an additional 178,330 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

