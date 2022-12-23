FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given a $211.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) has been assigned a $211.00 price target by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the shipping service provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.10% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays set a $240.00 price objective on FedEx in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on FedEx in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of FedEx from $192.00 to $184.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $190.00 to $217.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.84.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $175.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. FedEx has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a market capitalization of $45.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.33.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that FedEx will post 14.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of FedEx

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,835,505 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,796,508,000 after purchasing an additional 220,183 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 17,426,647 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,950,795,000 after acquiring an additional 98,022 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,818,843 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,497,094,000 after acquiring an additional 469,345 shares during the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,878,717 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,060,573,000 after acquiring an additional 445,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,100,112 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $929,536,000 after purchasing an additional 554,395 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.