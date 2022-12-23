bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF) Upgraded to “Buy” by Societe Generale

bioMérieux (OTCMKTS:BMXMF – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Societe Generale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on bioMérieux from €89.70 ($95.43) to €92.50 ($98.40) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on bioMérieux from €108.00 ($114.89) to €109.00 ($115.96) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th.

bioMérieux Price Performance

bioMérieux stock opened at $99.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.57. bioMérieux has a 1 year low of $78.06 and a 1 year high of $143.65.

bioMérieux Company Profile

bioMérieux SA develops and produces in vitro diagnostic solutions for the diagnosis of infectious diseases in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers systems, which use biological samples to diagnose infectious diseases, cardiovascular pathologies, and various cancers; and microbiological testing of manufacturing primarily for food, pharmaceutical, cosmetics, and veterinary sectors.

