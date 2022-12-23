Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK)

Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.16% from the stock’s previous close.

PROK has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of ProKidney in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on ProKidney in a report on Friday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on ProKidney in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ PROK opened at $7.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.84. ProKidney has a 1-year low of $6.19 and a 1-year high of $14.00.

ProKidney ( NASDAQ:PROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.08). Equities analysts anticipate that ProKidney will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in ProKidney during the third quarter worth $1,370,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter valued at $980,000. Bleichroeder LP bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney during the 3rd quarter worth $18,020,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in ProKidney during the third quarter valued at about $239,000.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology, engages in developing cellular therapy candidates. It is developing Renal Autologous Cell Therapy, an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in a Phase III development program, as well as Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease; and Phase I clinical trial for patients with congenital anomalies of the kidney and urinary tract.

