Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given a $115.00 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) has been given a $115.00 price objective by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 42.87% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Oracle from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cowen decreased their target price on Oracle from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised their target price on shares of Oracle to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.08.

Oracle Price Performance

ORCL opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. Oracle has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $90.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.67. The firm has a market cap of $217.02 billion, a PE ratio of 38.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.03.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.01 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.09% and a negative return on equity of 174.60%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Michael J. Boskin sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.08, for a total transaction of $7,207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 82,607 shares in the company, valued at $6,615,168.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $32,800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,792,688 shares in the company, valued at $147,000,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 690,000 shares of company stock valued at $54,987,200 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 401 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 40.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

