Contrasting Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) & KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE)

KM Wedding Events Management (OTCMKTS:KMWE – Get Rating) and Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

82.9% of Rover Group shares are held by institutional investors. 36.9% of Rover Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KM Wedding Events Management and Rover Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KM Wedding Events Management 0 0 0 0 N/A Rover Group 0 4 4 0 2.50

Earnings and Valuation

Rover Group has a consensus target price of $7.22, indicating a potential upside of 97.23%. Given Rover Group’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Rover Group is more favorable than KM Wedding Events Management.

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Rover Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Rover Group $109.84 million 6.12 -$64.05 million $0.04 91.50

KM Wedding Events Management has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Rover Group.

Risk and Volatility

KM Wedding Events Management has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rover Group has a beta of 1.4, suggesting that its share price is 40% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KM Wedding Events Management and Rover Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KM Wedding Events Management N/A N/A N/A Rover Group 4.15% -7.20% -5.34%

Summary

Rover Group beats KM Wedding Events Management on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KM Wedding Events Management

KM Wedding Events Management, Inc. provides matrimonial, wedding event management and allied services. Its matrimonial services include matchmaking and partner identification through multiple delivery channels via print and visual media, website, physical centers and events. The company was founded by T. V. Mohan and Meera Nagarajan on October 24, 2012 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc. operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

