AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Critical Survey

AgileThought (NASDAQ:AGIL) and 1847 (OTCMKTS:EFSH) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for AgileThought and 1847, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AgileThought 0 0 5 0 3.00 1847 0 0 0 0 N/A

AgileThought presently has a consensus target price of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 71.15%. Given AgileThought’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe AgileThought is more favorable than 1847.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AgileThought $158.67 million 1.24 -$20.07 million ($0.70) -5.84 1847 $30.66 million 0.05 -$3.31 million N/A N/A

This table compares AgileThought and 1847’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

1847 has lower revenue, but higher earnings than AgileThought.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.4% of AgileThought shares are held by institutional investors. 40.2% of AgileThought shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AgileThought and 1847’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AgileThought -17.62% -10.68% -4.18% 1847 -18.86% -1,300.72% -20.99%

Summary

AgileThought beats 1847 on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AgileThought

AgileThought, Inc. provides digital transformation services in the United States and Latin America. It offers product management services comprising AgileIgnite and DevOpsIgnite; user experience, application engineering, modernization and mobility, advanced data analytics, cloud architecture and migration, automation, and artificial intelligence and machine learning services. The company also provides DevOps and application optimization, and lifecycle management support services. It serves healthcare, professional services, financial services, consumer packaged goods, retail, and industrial services industries. AgileThought, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

About 1847

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers. The Land Management Services segment provides waste disposal and various agricultural services, such as manure spreading, land rolling, bin whipping, cleaning of bulk storage bins and silos, equipment rental, trucking, vacuuming, building erection, various shop, and other services to local agricultural and farming communities; and wholesales agricultural equipment and parts. The Construction segment engages in construction and sale of custom cabinetry, including kitchen and bath cabinets, fireplace mantels and surrounds, entertainment systems and wall units, bookcases, and office cabinets. 1847 Partners LLC serves as the manager of the company. 1847 Holdings LLC was founded in 1948 and is based in New York, New York.

