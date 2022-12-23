Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) PT at $25.80

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.80.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ICPT shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com raised Intercept Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Integral Health Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 125,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $540,000. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day moving average is $14.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $557.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.11 by ($8.15). The firm had revenue of $77.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

