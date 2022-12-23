Brokerages Set Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Price Target at $66.69

Publicis Groupe S.A. (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $66.69.

PUBGY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €66.00 ($70.21) to €70.00 ($74.47) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €61.00 ($64.89) to €70.00 ($74.47) in a report on Friday, November 4th. Societe Generale boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €68.00 ($72.34) to €72.00 ($76.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €75.00 ($79.79) to €82.00 ($87.23) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th.

PUBGY opened at $15.82 on Tuesday. Publicis Groupe has a 1-year low of $10.47 and a 1-year high of $19.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

