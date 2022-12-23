Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ) Receives $3.75 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Skillz Inc. (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

SKLZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Skillz from $1.55 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BTIG Research cut shares of Skillz from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 12th.

NYSE SKLZ opened at $0.55 on Tuesday. Skillz has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a current ratio of 9.25. The stock has a market cap of $232.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.24.

Skillz ( NYSE:SKLZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Skillz had a negative net margin of 115.00% and a negative return on equity of 51.24%. The firm had revenue of $60.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.73 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Skillz will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SKLZ. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Skillz during the 1st quarter worth $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Skillz by 19.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,917,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,255,000 after buying an additional 2,800,082 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 58.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,981,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,944,000 after buying an additional 2,564,912 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Skillz by 2,216.8% during the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,555,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,666,000 after buying an additional 2,444,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Skillz by 141.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,669,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 1,565,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.29% of the company’s stock.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

