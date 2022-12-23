Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $134.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.07.
Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.
In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:COF opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95.
Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.
Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.
