Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Receives $134.07 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.07.

Several equities analysts recently commented on COF shares. Wolfe Research boosted their target price on Capital One Financial from $77.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Capital One Financial from $165.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 12,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.24, for a total transaction of $1,332,037.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,757,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,146,017.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $98,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,815. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,016 shares of company stock valued at $2,761,270 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. True North Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. True North Advisors LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,510,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Capital One Financial by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:COF opened at $89.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $86.98 and a 52-week high of $162.40. The firm has a market cap of $34.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.51 and its 200 day moving average is $103.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.03 by ($0.83). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 23.84%. The business had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.60 billion. Research analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 18.78 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.89%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

