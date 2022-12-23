Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Receives $54.59 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seventeen have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.59.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOP shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shopify to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Shopify

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHOP. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Shopify by 961.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 57,045,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,782,089,000 after purchasing an additional 51,672,341 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,007.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 23,560,742 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $736,038,000 after acquiring an additional 21,433,161 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Shopify by 1,170.5% during the 2nd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 15,731,416 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $491,450,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493,237 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,508,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Shopify by 1,097.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,532,528 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,319,042 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.31% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $34.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. Shopify has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $145.70. The stock has a market cap of $43.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.28.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The software maker reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative net margin of 61.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. On average, analysts predict that Shopify will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Further Reading

