Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES) Receives C$9.72 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Secure Energy Services Inc. (TSE:SES – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$9.72.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. CIBC upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered Secure Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$8.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Secure Energy Services Price Performance

Shares of SES opened at C$6.85 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.35. The firm has a market cap of C$2.12 billion and a PE ratio of -11.27. Secure Energy Services has a 1-year low of C$5.02 and a 1-year high of C$7.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$6.44.

Secure Energy Services Increases Dividend

About Secure Energy Services

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, January 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is an increase from Secure Energy Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. Secure Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -4.93%.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

