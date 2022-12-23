Brokerages Set TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) PT at $124.40

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $124.40.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SNX shares. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $175.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered shares of TD SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $110.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of TD SYNNEX from $106.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.
Insider Activity at TD SYNNEX
In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other TD SYNNEX news, CFO Marshall Witt sold 612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total value of $52,552.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,499,416.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Star Developments Ltd Silver bought 4,997,878 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $87.82 per share, with a total value of $438,913,645.96. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,594,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,862,075.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,933 shares of company stock valued at $2,660,424 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Stock Performance
TD SYNNEX stock opened at $94.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.64. TD SYNNEX has a 1-year low of $78.86 and a 1-year high of $119.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $95.45 and its 200 day moving average is $94.86.
TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company had revenue of $15.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 194.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that TD SYNNEX will post 11.17 EPS for the current year.
TD SYNNEX Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 21.02%.
About TD SYNNEX
TD SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. The company distributes PC systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, consumer electronics, information technology (IT) systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking, communications and security equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TD SYNNEX (SNX)
- Your Decision to Buy Palantir May Simply Be a Matter of Time
- Are Caterpillar and Deere Setting Up to Rally in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Gets a Jolt as the I-GO™ Arrives in Europe
- Will The Sun Shine On These 3 Large-Cap Solar Stocks In 2023?
- Lucid Motors Faces a Reality That May Cloud a Bullish Perception
Receive News & Ratings for TD SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TD SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.